Putin: Sanctions Hurt the West's own Economies

Putin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin looks on during talks with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko at the engineering building at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, some 180 km north of Blagoveschensk, Amur region, April 12, 2022. (Getty Images)

Monday, 18 April 2022 09:08 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Western countries had scored an own goal by imposing sanctions against Russia over Ukraine which he said had led to a "deterioration of the economy in the West."

Speaking on the state of Russia's domestic economy, Putin said that inflation was stabilizing and that retail demand in the country had normalized.

Western countries have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia's corporate and financial system since it sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a "special military operation."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Western countries had scored an own goal by imposing sanctions against Russia over Ukraine which he said had led to a "deterioration of the economy in the West."
