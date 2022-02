Tags: | | | | | |

Putin Disregarded Biden Sanctions Speech Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with his Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on Feb. 18, 2022. (Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not watch a speech by U.S. President Joe Biden announcing sanctions on Tuesday and is currently in a meeting, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the RIA news agency.



Tuesday, 22 February 2022 03:12 PM

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 03:12 PM