WHO Skips Greek Letter Xi for COVID Variant Omicron





Xi, of course, would conger thoughts of Xi Jinping, president of China, where the coronavirus was thought to have started in November 2019, two years ago, either in a wet market where exotic, live animals or sold, or in a research laboratory in the province of Wuhan, China.



So far, "Nu" and "Xi" are the only Greek letters that the WHO has passed over, according to Mediaite.com. The website adds that the World Health Organization is known for being very deferential towards China. At the start of the pandemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised China, a communist nation, for its "openness to sharing information" about the virus, COVID-19.



The Biden administration announced Friday that it would ban travel from South Africa and seven other African nations: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The World Health Organization (WHO) was very deliberate in skipping the Greek letter "Xi" for the new name it selected, "Omicron," for the latest COVID-19 variant, discovered in South Africa, Mediaite.com reports.

Friday, 26 November 2021 05:15 PM

Friday, 26 November 2021 05:15 PM