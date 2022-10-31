×
How to Boost Your Chances of Winning the $1B Powerball

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 31 October 2022 03:56 PM EDT

The odds of winning Powerball, now at $1 billion, are 292 million to 1. That doesn’t stop anyone with $2 and a dream from playing.

Analyzing years of data from lottery sites, casino review portal BonusFinder has come up with the most commonly drawn, and most popular, numbers out of the total of 69 main numbers and 26 Powerball numbers to choose from.

The five most commonly drawn numbers are: 61, 32, 21, 63 and 69. The most popular Powerball number? 24.

But — BonusFinder suggests anyone playing the lottery try the numbers that have statistically come up the fewest times. They are: 34, 26, 13 and, in a four-way tie, 46, 35, 24 and 4. Lottery players’ least popular Powerball number is 23.

The Hoosier state is where the greatest number of people have won Powerball: 39.

Here is the list of the top 10 states with the most Powerball winners:


States With the Most Powerball Winners

Rank

State

Total Winners

1

Indiana

39

2

Missouri

31

3

Minnesota

22

4

Wisconsin

19

5

Pennsylvania

19

6

Kentucky

18

7

Louisiana

17

8

Florida

16

9

Arizona

14

10

California

11

Source: BonusFinder. Data accurate as of Oct. 31 2022


States where no one has ever won the Powerball include Maine Mississippi, North Dakota, U.S. Virgin Islands and Wyoming. Residents of Arkansas, Vermont, Virginia and Washington have only won the Powerball once.






 

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


