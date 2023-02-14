×
$2.04 Billion Powerball Winner Calls California Schools the Real Champ

California Lottery Director Alva Johnson announces Edwin Castro won November's record-high $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, Feb. 14, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. Castro declined to appear at the news conference but said in a written statement he was shocked and ecstatic. (Adam Beam/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 14 February 2023 04:21 PM EST

The California Lottery Tuesday revealed the winner of the $2.04 billion record-breaking Powerball jackpot. Edwin Castro purchased the winning ticket on Nov. 7, 2022 at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, California — drawing a ticket with all six correct numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the Powerball number 10.

Castro’s $2.04 billion winning is the largest in U.S. lottery history. Only four previous jackpots have exceeded $1 billion. This is also the first time that California has paid out a lottery jackpot to a single individual for more than $1 billion.

Castro beat the odds of 1 in 292.2 million for getting all of the lottery numbers right, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

“As much as I am shocked and ecstatic to have won the Powerball drawing, the real winner is the California public school system,” Castro said in a statement, KTLA Los Angeles reports.

“The mission of the California lottery, which is to provide supplemental funding for California public education, both public schools and colleges, makes this a huge win for the state,” Castro continued.

California schools will receive $156.3 million from Castro’s winnings and all of the lottery rolls leading up it it. Joe’s Service Center gets $1 million for selling the winning ticket.
 

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

