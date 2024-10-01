WATCH TV LIVE

WH: Impact of Port Strikes on Consumers to Be Limited

WH: Impact of Port Strikes on Consumers to Be Limited
Striking Philadelphia longshoreman picket outside the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal Port, Oct. 1, 2024.(Ryan Collerd/AP)

Tuesday, 01 October 2024 06:51 AM EDT

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are closely monitoring the strike at the U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast ports and expect the impact of the strikes on consumers to be limited, the White House said in a statement Tuesday.

"The President has directed his team to convey his message directly to both sides that they need to be at the table and negotiating in good faith -- fairly and quickly," the White House said in a statement.

The president has also directed his Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force to meet every day and prepare to address potential disruptions, the statement added.

