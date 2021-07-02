×
Tags: porsche | taycan | recall | electric vehicle

Porsche Recalls Electric Model Taycan to Fix Software Issue

blue porsche taycan
A new Taycan model, the first all-electic car of German car maker Porsche, is presented at the company's booth on the fair grounds in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on September 10, 2019. (DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 02 July 2021 06:31 AM

Luxury sports carmaker Porsche AG must recall 43,000 of its electric Taycan cars over faulty software that can cause the battery-powered engine to suddenly shut down, it said on Friday.

The recall affects all Taycan vehicles produced and delivered by June, the company said, adding the cars would receive a software update to fix the issue. The Taycan was launched last year.

Porsche executive Klaus Rechberger told journalists the problem had been observed in around 130 cars, adding no accidents were known to have happened as a result.

The Taycan, a low-slung four-door sports car with a range of 280 miles, is Porsche's attempt to attract customers to high-end electric vehicles.

Porsche, part of the Volkswagen group, said an over-the-air software update would not be possible in this case, meaning Taycan owners will have to factor in a one-hour visit to a local repair center.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


