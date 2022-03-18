Porsche, Apple Explore Possible Projects

Volkswagen's sportscar maker Porsche has discussed what its CEO said were exciting common projects with iPhone maker Apple, but he said no decision had been made yet.

Porsche is also considering whether to enter Formula One (F1), but no decision has been made, Chief Executive Oliver Blume said during a video conference on the carmaker's annual results on Friday.

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung had reported in January that Volkswagen's supervisory board would decide at the end of February whether both its luxury brand Audi and Porsche would join F1.