China's Pop Mart Expands Supply Chain in Global Push

Chinese toymaker Pop Mart has added manufacturing ⁠facilities in Mexico, Cambodia and Indonesia as it broadens its supply network to meet surging global demand, the company said.

Pop Mart, best known for its toothy doll Labubu, does not operate ‍its own factories but works with ‍local manufacturing partners. The company said the partner-led network will boost capacity and improve global ⁠access to new products, without providing further details.

"It's a strategic move to expand and strengthen our supply chain ​to improve resilience, efficiency and service to our customers," Pop Mart said in a statement on Monday.

Previously the company's production ‍bases were all located in China and Vietnam. The latest expansion ⁠follows Labubu's breakout success in 2025, which has boosted demand for Pop Mart's blind-box collectibles from China and Japan to U.S. and Southeast Asia.

Pop Mart is pushing aggressively into ⁠the U.S. market, aiming to ​add dozens of ⁠stores this year on top of the 60 they already have. The ‍brand has emerged as a rare Chinese consumer success overseas.

In August the ‌company said it was ramping up to expand capacity, with monthly plush toys output at around 30 million units, ⁠more than ​ten times from ‍2024.

Shares in Pop Mart closed at HK$199.50 on Tuesday, down about 40% from their August ‍peak on concerns about how long the Labubu boom would last.