Target Recalls Children's Weighted Blankets After Two Deaths

Target Recalls Children's Weighted Blankets After Two Deaths
(AP)

Thursday, 22 December 2022 10:18 AM EST

Target Corp. said Thursday it has recalled about 204,000 Pillowfort weighted blankets for children after receiving reports of two fatalities.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl reportedly became entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died due to asphyxia in April 2022.

Target said it was in the process of alerting consumers and urging them to return the product for a full refund.

The retailer exclusively sold the recalled products at brick-and-mortar stores nationwide and on its website from Dec. 2018 through Sept. 2022.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Target Corp. said Thursday it has recalled about 204,000 Pillowfort weighted blankets for children after receiving reports of two fatalities.
Thursday, 22 December 2022 10:18 AM
