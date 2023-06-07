×
Tags: pga | golf | partnership | mcilroy

McIlroy: PGA's Partnership With LIV Good for Golf

Wednesday, 07 June 2023 10:20 AM EDT

The new partnership between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit will be good for professional golf, world No. 3 Rory McIlroy said Wednesday.

McIlroy, speaking during a news conference before this week's Canadian Open, said he was aware of discussions between the organizations but didn't expect a deal so quickly.

"When I try remove myself from the situation and I look at the bigger picture, and I look at 10 years down the line, I think ultimately this is going to be good for the game of professional golf," said McIlroy.

"I think it unifies it and it secures its financial future. There's mixed emotions in there as well."

Northern Ireland's McIlroy, a four-time major champion, was speaking a day after the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and the Saudi-backed LIV circuit, who have been involved in a bitter fight that has split the sport, announced a shock agreement to merge and form one unified commercial entity.

