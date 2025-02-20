WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pepsico | dei

Pepsi Joins Companies Backing Away From DEI

Pepsi Joins Companies Backing Away From DEI
PepsiCO CEO Ramon Laguarta attends a session during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, eastern Switzerland. (Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images/2019 file)

By    |   Thursday, 20 February 2025 01:26 PM EST

PepsiCo Inc. is the latest company to withdraw from its diversity, equity and inclusion programs, Bloomberg reports.

Pepsi will abandon workforce hiring and representation targets and no longer have a Chief DEI Officer, while expanding its supplier diversity program to include all small businesses, according to a memo from CEO Ramon Laguarta.

Laguarta said PepsiCo has been refining its DEI approach over the past year “to ensure it is aligned with our long-term business strategy, responsive to local markets, and focused on the principles that drive sustainable growth.”

Anti-DEI activist Robby Starbuck posted the contents of the memo on social media Thursday, and a PepsiCo spokesperson confirmed the memo from Laguarta.

Dozens of iconic U.S. flagship companies, including Amazon.com and Walmart Inc., have scaled back or ended their DEI programs in recent months, especially since President Donald Trump took office one month ago and began purging DEI from the federal government.

Conservative activists, including Starbuck, have pushed back against DEI initiatives, calling them biased and racist. The Trump administration has threatened to pursue criminal investigations against companies with “illegal” DEI.

Lee Barney

Lee Barney, Newsmax’s financial editor, has been a financial journalist for 30 years, covering the economy, retirement planning, investing and financial technology.

© 2025 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
PepsiCo Inc. is the latest company to withdraw from its diversity, equity and inclusion programs, Bloomberg reports.
pepsico, dei
181
2025-26-20
Thursday, 20 February 2025 01:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved