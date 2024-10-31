WATCH TV LIVE

Peloton Names Former Apple Exec Peter Stern as CEO

Peter Stern attends the Apple TV+ Primetime Emmy Party  in Los Angeles. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images/2022 file)

Thursday, 31 October 2024 07:26 AM EDT

Peloton Interactive has appointed former Apple executive Peter Stern as its CEO and president effective Jan. 1, the fitness-equipment maker said Thursday, to steer its turnaround efforts after a post-pandemic demand slump.

Peloton's shares jumped 12.5% before the bell.

The company has been run by interim co-CEOs since May, when Barry McCarthy, a former Spotify and Netflix executive, stepped down after just over two years as the top boss.

Stern, 52, will be tasked with steering Peloton back to growth and achieving positive cash flow by fiscal 2025, building on McCarthy's aggressive cost-cutting measures to align spending with revenue.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


