×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: panama canal | drought | supply chain

Panama Canal Drought Could Upset Supply Chain: S&P

Panama Canal Drought Could Upset Supply Chain: S&P
Cargo ships wait in Panama Bay for transit through the Panama Canal, in Panama City. A severe drought that began last year has forced authorities to slash ship crossings by 36% in the Panama Canal, one of the world’s most important trade routes. (Agustin Herrera/AP)

Wednesday, 03 April 2024 04:39 PM EDT

The severe drought which has forced the Panama Canal, one of the world's busiest trade passages, to limit daily crossings could impact global supply chains during a period of high demand, S&P Global said Wednesday.

The canal has imposed several restrictions since 2023, though last month the Panama Canal Authority bumped up daily crossings to 27, from 24, as water levels rose at the man-made Gatun Lake which feeds into the canal.

"Capacity pressures at the Panama Canal are starting to have an effect on supply chains," S&P Global said in an analyst report on transportation of cargo and raw materials. "Container ships have yet to feel the impact in light of their priority status, although the situation is changing."

Container ships have priority to pass through the Panama Canal, but transit restrictions have hurt other categories, particularly bulk carriers.

If rains return in May as expected, the canal authority plans to ramp daily slots back up to about 36 per day, the average during rainy season.

The need to maintain water levels at the reservoirs feeding into the canal has prevented it from absorbing demand from shippers seeking alternative routes away from the Red Sea, where Houthi attackers have blocked the passage of ships in the Suez Canal, the world's busiest waterway.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The severe drought which has forced the Panama Canal, one of the world's busiest trade passages, to limit daily crossings could impact global supply chains during a period of high demand, S&P Global said Wednesday.
panama canal, drought, supply chain
213
2024-39-03
Wednesday, 03 April 2024 04:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved