Ozempic Could Save Airlines Hundreds of Millions

Weight-loss drugs weren’t built for aviation — but airlines may be among their biggest surprise winners.

A new analysis suggests the growing use of GLP-1 weight-loss medications such as Novo Nordisk's Ozempic could quietly reshape airline economics, lowering fuel costs and boosting profits by reducing the average weight of passengers onboard, Business Traveler reports.

According to research from investment bank Jefferies, the four largest U.S. airlines — United, Delta, American Airlines, and Southwest — are expected to spend about $38.6 billion on jet fuel this year, making fuel nearly one-fifth of their total operating costs.

Even small reductions in weight can make a meaningful difference.

Jefferies estimates that a 10% drop in average passenger weight would translate into roughly a 2% reduction in aircraft weight, cutting fuel consumption by about 1.5%. Across the industry, that could amount to roughly $580 million in annual fuel savings.

Shedding 3,200 Pounds

Jefferies illustrated the impact using a Boeing 737 Max 8. In a typical configuration, 178 passengers averaging 180 pounds each contribute about 32,000 pounds to the aircraft’s total weight.

If average passenger weight fell by 10%, the plane would shed around 3,200 pounds — a seemingly small change that adds up across thousands of daily flights. Less weight means less fuel burned, especially on longer routes where fuel efficiency matters most.

“A slimmer society equals lower fuel consumption,” Jefferies said, pointing to the increasing availability of weight-loss drugs, including new pill forms that could expand usage even further.

The trend may already be underway.

U.S. obesity rates have declined in recent years following the rise of weight-loss medications.

A 2025 Gallup poll found that adult obesity peaked at 39.9% in 2022 before falling to 37% in 2025, representing an estimated 7.6 million fewer obese adults.

The same poll showed that 12.4% of U.S. adults reported taking GLP-1 drugs specifically for weight loss, up sharply from 5.8% in early 2024.

Usage among women remains higher than among men, but adoption has more than doubled for both groups in just one year.

Weight Conscious

Airlines are no strangers to trimming ounces wherever possible.

Over the decades, carriers have cut weight by introducing lighter seats, replacing glass bottles with plastic or aluminum, removing inflight magazines, and redesigning food packaging. Even small changes can produce real savings at scale.

One of the most famous examples dates back to 1987, when American Airlines reportedly saved about $40,000 a year simply by removing a single olive from each inflight salad.

Now, weight-loss drugs may offer airlines a new — and entirely unintended — way to reduce costs without redesigning cabins or cutting service.

If weight-loss drugs continue to gain traction and average passenger weight declines, analysts say fuel savings could become another tailwind for an industry that already operates on razor-thin margins.

For airlines, lighter passengers could mean heavier profits — and one of the most unexpected business stories to emerge from the weight-loss drug boom.