Oracle Quarterly Revenue Beats on Cloud Demand

Oracle Quarterly Revenue Beats on Cloud Demand
Monday, 09 September 2024 04:25 PM EDT

Oracle beat first-quarter revenue estimates Monday, boosted by growing demand for its cloud offerings from companies deploying artificial intelligence.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company rose 5.2% in trading after the bell.

Oracle's push into the cloud computing market is showing promising results and the company has started narrowing the gap with market leaders Microsoft and Amazon Web Services .

CEO Safra Catz said in June that she expected each successive quarter to grow faster than the previous one for the company as Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) capacity increases to meet demand.

Revenue at Oracle's largest unit, cloud services and license support, rose to $10.52 billion in the first quarter from $9.55 billion a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter stood at $13.31 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $13.23 billion, according to LSEG data.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


