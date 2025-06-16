WATCH TV LIVE

OpenAI, Microsoft Tensions Reach a Tipping Point

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at an event at the Chatham House think tank in London. (Kin Cheung/AP/2024 file)

Monday, 16 June 2025 04:26 PM EDT

Executives at OpenAI have discussed accusing the company's major backer, Microsoft, of anticompetitive behavior during their partnership, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

OpenAI's effort could involve seeking a federal regulatory review of the terms of its contract with Microsoft for potential violations of antitrust law, as well as a public campaign, the report said.

Spokespersons for OpenAI and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

