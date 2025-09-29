OpenAI, Etsy, Shopify Partner on ChatGPT Payment

OpenAI on Monday introduced a feature that would allow users to make purchases through ChatGPT, in partnership with Etsy and Shopify.

Merchants will have to pay a fee on completed purchases to OpenAI, but there will be no charges for users and it doesn't affect their prices.

The move opens up a new source of revenue for OpenAI, taking advantage of the heavy user traffic on ChatGPT, in addition to its traditional subscription model.

"Instant Checkout is now rolling out to U.S. ChatGPT Pro, Plus and Free logged-in users buying from U.S. Etsy sellers, with over 1 million Shopify merchants coming soon," OpenAI said on X.

Shares of Etsy rose 7.3%, while U.S.-listed shares of Shopify popped 4.5% after the announcement.

"Shopify merchants will be able to sell directly through ChatGPT conversations — no links or no redirects, just seamless commerce," the platform said on its website.

The AI startup said it will open-source the agentic commerce protocol, built with payments firm Stripe, which powers the checkout.