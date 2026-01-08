OpenAI Earmarks $50B for Employee Stock Grant

OpenAI last fall set aside an employee stock grant pool equivalent to 10% ‍of the company, ‍valued at $500 billion in October, The Information ⁠reported Wednesday, citing two people with knowledge of the ​plans.

Expert: These 3 AI Stocks Are Set for Huge Gains In 2026... Free Picks Here

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. OpenAI did not immediately respond ‍to Reuters' request for a comment.

OpenAI ⁠has already given $80 billion in vested equity, which, along with the employee stock grant pool, ⁠comprises about 26% ​of the ⁠company, according to the report.

The company ‍has been in preliminary talks with ‌some investors about raising funds at a valuation of around $750 billion, The ⁠Information ​reported in ‍December, a 50% jump from OpenAI's reported $500 billion valuation ‍in October.