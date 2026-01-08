WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: openai | employee | stock | 50 billion

OpenAI Earmarks $50B for Employee Stock Grant

OpenAI Earmarks $50B for Employee Stock Grant
(Rafael Henrique/Dreamstime)

Thursday, 08 January 2026 09:06 AM EST

OpenAI last fall set aside an employee stock grant pool equivalent to 10% ‍of the company, ‍valued at $500 billion in October, The Information ⁠reported Wednesday, citing two people with knowledge of the ​plans.

Expert: These 3 AI Stocks Are Set for Huge Gains In 2026... Free Picks Here

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. OpenAI did not immediately respond ‍to Reuters' request for a comment.

OpenAI ⁠has already given $80 billion in vested equity, which, along with the employee stock grant pool, ⁠comprises about 26% ​of the ⁠company, according to the report.

The company ‍has been in preliminary talks with ‌some investors about raising funds at a valuation of around $750 billion, The ⁠Information ​reported in ‍December, a 50% jump from OpenAI's reported $500 billion valuation ‍in October.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
OpenAI last fall set aside an employee stock grant pool equivalent to 10% of the company, valued at $500 billion in October, The Information ⁠reported Wednesday.
openai, employee, stock, 50 billion
130
2026-06-08
Thursday, 08 January 2026 09:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved