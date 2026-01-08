OpenAI Earmarks $50B for Employee Stock Grant

OpenAI last fall set aside an employee stock grant pool equivalent to 10% of the company, valued at $500 billion in October, The Information reported Wednesday, citing two people with knowledge of the plans.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.
OpenAI has already given $80 billion in vested equity, which, along with the employee stock grant pool, comprises about 26% of the company, according to the report.
The company has been in preliminary talks with some investors about raising funds at a valuation of around $750 billion, The Information reported in December, a 50% jump from OpenAI's reported $500 billion valuation in October.
