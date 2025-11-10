WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: openai | consumer | health | took

OpenAI Considers Consumer Health Tools

OpenAI Considers Consumer Health Tools
(Michael Dwyer/AP)

Monday, 10 November 2025 12:49 PM EST

OpenAI is weighing building consumer health products, including a generative AI-powered personal health assistant, as the ChatGPT maker aims to move beyond its core offerings, Business Insider reported Monday, citing sources close to the company.

The company declined to comment on the report.

OpenAI's healthcare push follows strategic hires, including Nate Gross, cofounder of physician network Doximity, as head of healthcare strategy in June, and former Instagram executive Ashley Alexander as vice president of health products in August.

At the HLTH conference in October, Gross said ChatGPT attracts about 800 million weekly active users, many seeking medical advice.

Tech giants such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft have long tried to give consumers control over their medical data, often with limited success.

Google shut its health record service in 2011 due to low traction, while Amazon wound down its Halo fitness tracker business in 2023. Microsoft's HealthVault platform also failed to attract widespread adoption.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
OpenAI is weighing building consumer health products, including a generative AI-powered personal health assistant, as the ChatGPT maker aims to move beyond its core offerings, Business Insider reported Monday, citing sources close to the company.
openai, consumer, health, took
153
2025-49-10
Monday, 10 November 2025 12:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved