WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: openai | ai | accounting | technology | thrive holdings

OpenAI Aims to Bring AI to Accounting, IT Services

OpenAI Aims to Bring AI to Accounting, IT Services
(AP)

Monday, 01 December 2025 03:51 PM EST

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has taken a stake in private equity firm Thrive Holdings as part of a partnership to embed artificial intelligence into traditional industries such as accounting and IT services, the companies said on Monday.

OpenAI will work with Thrive's engineers and industry specialists to integrate its technology into business processes that remain largely manual and fragmented despite generating hundreds of billions of dollars in annual revenue.

Thrive, which operates in accounting and IT services, said the collaboration aims to streamline workflows and reduce complexity for employees while improving customer experience.

The company plans to expand the effort to other sectors with high-volume processes and aging infrastructure.

OpenAI's research and applied AI teams will help train models on company-specific data and expert feedback, creating feedback loops between research and operations to improve performance over time, the companies said.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Thrive Capital invested more than $1 billion in OpenAI in late 2024, a bet that has paid off as the ChatGPT-maker's valuation has more than tripled since then.

The New York-based firm set up Thrive Holdings earlier this year to buy service providers such as accounting and IT firms, aiming to overhaul their operations using AI.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has taken a stake in private equity firm Thrive Holdings as part of a partnership to embed artificial intelligence into traditional industries such as accounting and IT services, the companies said Monday.
openai, ai, accounting, technology, thrive holdings
203
2025-51-01
Monday, 01 December 2025 03:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved