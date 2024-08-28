WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: openai | 100 billion

OpenAI in Talks to Raise Funding for $100B Valuation

OpenAI in Talks to Raise Funding for $100B Valuation
(Frank Rumpenhorst/AP)

Wednesday, 28 August 2024 03:59 PM EDT

OpenAI, the startup behind the popular ChatGPT, is reportedly in discussions to raise billions of dollars in a new funding round that could see it valued at above $100 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Urgent: Get In Now Before The Funding Is Acquired For Huge Gains... Free report Here

The funding round is expected to be led by venture capital firm Thrive Capital, which is poised to invest approximately $1 billion, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tech giant and OpenAI backer Microsoft is also expected to put in money, it added.

OpenAI, Microsoft and Thrive Capital did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

ChatGPT, a chatbot that can generate human-like responses based on user prompts, has driven AI's popularity and fueled a meteoric rise in the valuation of the San Francisco-based firm.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
OpenAI, the startup behind the popular ChatGPT, is reportedly in discussions to raise billions of dollars in a new funding round that could see the company valued at above $100 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
openai, 100 billion
141
2024-59-28
Wednesday, 28 August 2024 03:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved