Oil Falls 7% as Iran Retaliates on US Military Base

Oil prices tumbled $5.33 a barrel, or 7%, Monday after Iran attacked a U.S. military base in Qatar in retaliation for U.S. attacks on its nuclear facilities at the weekend, but took no action to disrupt oil and gas tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. crude oil fell $5.33, or 7.22%, to close at $68.51 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent shed $5.53, or 7.18%, to settle at $71.48.

Global benchmark Brent had kicked off the week with nearly 6% jump to a five-month high as markets opened after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had "obliterated" Iran's main nuclear sites in airstrikes, joining an Israeli assault in an escalation of conflict in the Middle East as Tehran vowed to defend itself.

Iran, which is OPEC's third-largest crude producer, said on Monday that the U.S. attack on its nuclear sites expanded the range of legitimate targets for its armed forces.

The oil market, however, started to sell off after Iran retaliated, saying it carried out a missile attack on the Al Udeid U.S. airbase in Qatar, the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East.

"Oil flows for now aren't the primary target and are likely not to be impacted, I think it's going to be military retaliation on U.S, bases and/or trying to hit more of the Israeli civilian targets," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital.

There was no interruption to QatarEnergy shipments or production after the attack, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, and no other Iranian attack detected at any U.S. military base other than in Qatar, a U.S. military official told Reuters.

"It is somewhat the lesser of the two evils. It seems unlikely that they're going to try and close the Strait of Hormuz," said Kpler analyst Matt Smith.

About a fifth of global oil supply flows through the Strait. However, a complete shutdown is unlikely, analysts have said.

Even so, at least two supertankers made U-turns near the Strait of Hormuz following the U.S. military strikes on Iran, ship tracking data shows, as more than a week of violence in the region prompted vessels to speed, pause, or alter their journeys.

A telegraphed attack on a well-defended U.S. base could be a first step in reducing tensions provided there are no U.S. casualties, Energy Aspects said in a post.

"Unless there are indications of further Iranian retaliation or escalation by Israel/the US then we may see some geopolitical risk premium come out of the price in subsequent days," it said.

Meanwhile, Trump expressed a desire to see oil prices kept down amid fears that ongoing fighting in the Middle East could cause them to spike. On his Truth Social platform, he addressed the U.S. Department of Energy, encouraging "drill, baby, drill" and saying, "I mean now."

Investors are still weighing up the extent of the geopolitical risk premium, given the Middle East crisis has yet to crimp supply.

HSBC expects Brent prices to spike above $80 a barrel to factor in a higher probability of a Strait of Hormuz closure, but to recede again if the threat of disruption does not materialise, the bank said on Monday.

Iraq's state-run Basra Oil Company said international oil majors including BP (BP.L), opens new tab, TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), opens new tab and Eni (ENI.MI), opens new tab had evacuated some staff members working in oilfields.