Investors Sit on the Sidelines in Oil's Drift Through $70

Look at headline crude oil prices and you’d assume financial flows into the commodity are running red hot. Think again.

Typically, when oil surges there’s an accompanying jump in trading activity. Speculators take profit on bullish bets, producers rush to lock in supplies, bank desks are awash with client activity. But with Brent closing above $70 a barrel for the first time since 2019, there has instead been eerie calm.

Trading volumes on global benchmark Brent futures haven’t topped their 50-day average in two weeks, and total open interest is near its lowest since December. It is a similar — but less stark — picture for West Texas Intermediate, the main U.S. grade.

These are the clear signs of an oil market that — despite a grind upward in prices — is struggling to overcome a sense of apathy. While Brent has reached new highs this week, it has generally struggled to sustain forays above $70 in recent years and last year’s price crash did little to boost liquidity.

Even though demand in the western world is creeping up, and agencies from the IEA to OPEC are talking up the prospects of a tight summer, money managers have their smallest net-bullish bets in the global oil benchmark since December. That’s despite crude yielding about 7% on an annualized basis.

“This market is long on conviction, short on position,” Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Hold Back

In WTI, money managers and other speculators have cut their net-bullish bets by 11% from their high in March this year. Fifty-day average trading volumes are the lowest since February, though open interest in the U.S. benchmark has surpassed that of Brent — predominantly because of the slump in holdings of the latter.

There are plenty of reasons for oil traders to hold back. OPEC+ has said it will meet monthly to deliberate on the appropriate amount of oil to supply, effectively lessening volatility. Broader investments in the sector remain under pressure from net zero carbon ambitions. Meanwhile other commodities, notably copper, have better long-term investment narratives.

Investor interest in oil and the energy space as a whole has “taken a backseat,” with more people starting to look at renewable energy as the space to be in over the long-term, said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management.

“It’s become a bit passe in the market,” he said in a telephone interview. “Even in just talking about oil, you almost sound like you’re out of touch,” whether or not there’s a good investment thesis.

Some of the world’s biggest airlines have said they plan to hedge in smaller volumes going forward. Similarly some active U.S. producer-hedgers have either consolidated or filed for bankruptcy, while total U.S. crude production has not recovered from pre-pandemic levels, also curbing volumes.

All of that is leaving a market with higher prices -- but fewer flows to match.