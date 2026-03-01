Oil Risk Premium Set to Soar on Iran Tensions

The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday that President Donald Trump said killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and which plunged the Middle East into a new conflict.

The strikes put nearby oil-producing Gulf Arab countries on edge as fears of escalation grew, and Tehran responded by launching missiles towards Israel.

Some oil majors and top trading houses suspended crude oil and fuel shipments via the Strait of Hormuz because of the attacks, four trading sources said on Saturday.

Here are the reactions of market analysts on the Iran war impact:

JORGE LEON, SVP, HEAD OF GEOPOLITICAL ANALYSIS, RYSTAD ENERGY:

"Alternative infrastructure in the Middle East can be used to bypass the Strait’s flows, but the net impact remains an effective loss of 8-10 million bpd of crude oil supply," in a global market that uses about 100 million bpd.

"Nations with strategic petroleum reserves may take action and release volumes if the disruption of the Strait risks being extended. Unless de-escalation signals emerge swiftly, we expect a significant upward repricing of oil at the start of the week.”

ENERGY ANALYSTS AT EURASIA GROUP:

"Oil prices will rise sharply when markets open. Should the conflict continue into Sunday, oil prices are likely to respond by increasing by $5-$10 above the current $73 baseline, based on Iran's claim to have closed the Strait of Hormuz and the disruption in tanker traffic."

ENERGY ANALYSTS AT BARCLAYS:

"Oil markets might have to face their worst fears on Monday. As things stand right now, we think Brent could hit $100 (per barrel), as the market grapples with the threat of a potential supply disruption amid a spiraling security situation in the Middle East."

VISHNU VARATHAN, HEAD OF MACRO RESEARCH, ASIA EX-JAPAN, MIZUHO, SINGAPORE:

"A broader state of spots of regional attacks/instability may be par for the course — in line with Iran’s warning. Oil prices are likely to remain elevated as production and passage remain prone to attacks and disruptions.

"OPEC may be under pressure to raise production to try and offset. But a 10-25% premium on oil is not outlandish — even without a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is easily a 50% premium risk event."

CHRISTOPHER WONG, STRATEGIST, OCBC, SINGAPORE:

"The strike raises geopolitical risk premia as markets head into Monday’s open. The immediate reaction function is fairly predictable: safe-haven assets such as gold are likely to see an upside gap, while oil prices may also firm on supply-disruption concerns.

"Risk assets and high-beta currencies … could face an initial bout of volatility, particularly if headlines suggest potential retaliation or regional spillovers."

NICK FERRES, CIO, VANTAGE POINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, SINGAPORE:

"Energy is still inexpensive. That’s the obvious sector that rallies on Monday. And gold."