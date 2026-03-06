Gas Jumps to $3.32, Brent Crude Oil to $90

Oil prices surged this week, driving up gasoline costs for American drivers and marking the sharpest jump in energy markets in years.

Brent crude oil suregd to $90 a barrel on Friday, while the national average price for regular gasoline reached $3.32 per gallon, according to AAA. The rapid rise underscores how quickly energy markets can move when global supply concerns intensify.

The increase has been dramatic. Brent, the global benchmark for crude, has climbed roughly 17% over the past week, putting oil on track for its biggest weekly gain since 2022. The surge represents a sharp reversal after months of relatively stable prices and has quickly pushed gasoline costs higher across the United States.

Gas prices tend to follow crude oil with a short delay, but the latest rally has already begun filtering through to drivers. The national average of $3.32 per gallon reflects a jump of roughly 25 to 30 cents in about a week, according to data compiled by AAA.

Energy analysts say that when oil moves this quickly, retail fuel prices often respond in stages. Refiners and distributors adjust prices as their crude costs rise, meaning pump prices can continue climbing even after oil stabilizes.

For now, crude prices remain well below the historic peaks seen in recent years. Brent oil briefly exceeded $120 per barrel in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, triggering record gasoline prices in the United States that approached $5 per gallon nationally.

But the pace of this week’s increase has caught the attention of markets and policymakers alike.

The oil rally accelerated after geopolitical tensions in the Middle East raised concerns about the security of global oil shipments. Traders quickly priced in the possibility of disruptions to shipping routes that carry a significant share of the world’s crude supply.

Energy markets tend to react strongly to geopolitical risks because oil supply is tightly balanced. Even the possibility of disruption—rather than an actual loss of supply—can push prices sharply higher as traders add what is known as a “risk premium.”

Those concerns have focused heavily on the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints. Roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies move through the narrow waterway each day, linking major Persian Gulf producers to global markets.

Any threat to tanker traffic through the strait can quickly send prices higher.

Despite the surge earlier in the week, prices eased slightly on Friday after signals that the U.S. government may take steps aimed at stabilizing energy markets.

President Donald Trump said his administration would take “imminent action” to reduce pressure on oil prices, helping calm some of the immediate market anxiety. Traders often react quickly to signals that governments may intervene or take steps to stabilize supply.

Even so, energy analysts say markets remain on edge and could continue to swing depending on developments in the region.

Higher oil prices carry broad economic consequences because energy costs ripple throughout the economy. Crude oil influences not only gasoline prices but also diesel, airline fuel, shipping costs and the price of many goods transported across the country.

For consumers, the most visible impact comes at the pump.

Gasoline prices vary widely by state, but the national average provides a broad snapshot of what drivers are paying. While $3.32 per gallon remains below the extreme highs seen during past energy shocks, the recent increase has been large enough to raise concerns about inflation and consumer spending.