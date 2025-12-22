WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nvidia h200 | chips | china | elizabeth warren | gregory meeks

Lawmakers Press US on Nvidia H200 China Licenses

Lawmakers Press US on Nvidia H200 China Licenses
CEO Jensen Huang during the keynote address of Nvidia GPU Technology Conference in San Jose, Calif. (Eric Risberg/AP/2024 file)

Monday, 22 December 2025 02:51 PM EST

Two senior Democratic lawmakers Monday asked the U.S. Commerce Department to disclose details and any approvals of ongoing license reviews for potential sales to Chinese firms of Nvidia's second-most powerful AI chips.

President Donald Trump this month said he would allow sales of Nvidia's H200 chips to China, with the U.S. ‍government collecting a 25% fee. Trump said the sales would help keep U.S. firms ‍ahead of Chinese chipmakers by cutting demand for Chinese chips.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Gregory Meeks in a letter asked the Commerce Department to ⁠disclose all license applications for the H200 chips for Chinese companies and disclose any approved licenses within 48 hours of the approval date.

The lawmakers also want a briefing on the ​issue before approvals are issued, including "an assessment of the military potential of the chips approved for export and the reaction of allies and partners to the decision to export these chips," according to the letter, which was seen by ‍Reuters.

Warren earlier this month called on Congress to compel Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to testify before lawmakers, ⁠and said Trump's decision to allow H200 sales to Chinese companies "risks turbo-charging China's bid for technological and military dominance and undermining U.S. economic and national security."

The Commerce Department and Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump's announcement represented a major policy shift from the Biden administration, which banned advanced ⁠AI chip sales to China due to national ​security concerns.

Last week, Reuters reported ⁠that the Commerce Department has launched a review that could result in the first shipments of H200 chips to China.

Warren and ‍Meeks also want to see the text of any government-to-government agreement the Trump administration signed to allow the shipments as well ‌as the Commerce Department's "assessment of the performance of the most advanced chips (China) is producing indigenously, as well as how many chips (China) has the capacity to produce."

\Reuters, citing sources, reported earlier on Monday that Nvidia told ⁠Chinese clients ​that the company aims to ‍start shipping the H200 chips to China before the Lunar New Year holiday in mid-February.

Reuters reported that Nvidia plans to fulfill initial orders from existing stock, with shipments ‍expected to total 5,000 to 10,000 chip modules — equivalent to about 40,000 to 80,000 H200 AI chips.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Two senior Democratic lawmakers Monday asked the U.S. Commerce Department to disclose details and any approvals of ongoing license reviews for potential sales to Chinese firms of Nvidia's second-most powerful AI chips.
nvidia h200, chips, china, elizabeth warren, gregory meeks
384
2025-51-22
Monday, 22 December 2025 02:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved