WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nvidia | h200 chips | china | trump | administration

US May Let Nvidia Sell H200 Chips to China: Sources

US May Let Nvidia Sell H200 Chips to China: Sources
(Qin Zhang/AP)

Friday, 21 November 2025 02:49 PM EST

The Trump administration is considering greenlighting sales of Nvidia's H200 artificial intelligence chips to China, people familiar with the matter said, as a bilateral detente boosts prospects for exports of advanced U.S. technology to China.

The Commerce Department, which oversees U.S. export controls, is reviewing the policy of barring sales of such chips to China, the sources said, stressing that plans could change.

The White House and the Commerce Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The possibility signals a friendlier approach to China, after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping brokered a trade and tech war truce in Busan last month.

China hawks in Washington are concerned that shipments of more advanced AI chips to China could help Beijing supercharge its military, fears that prompted the Biden administration to set limits on such exports.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Trump administration is considering greenlighting sales of Nvidia's H200 artificial intelligence chips to China, people familiar with the matter said, as a bilateral detente boosts prospects for exports of advanced U.S. technology to China.
nvidia, h200 chips, china, trump, administration
140
2025-49-21
Friday, 21 November 2025 02:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved