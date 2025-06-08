WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nuclear

Westinghouse Targets US Nuclear Expansion After Trump Order, FT Says

Westinghouse Targets US Nuclear Expansion After Trump Order, FT Says

Sunday, 08 June 2025 07:57 AM EDT

Nuclear equipment supplier Westinghouse is in talks with U.S. officials and industry partners about deploying 10 large reactors, in response to presidential executive orders, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing the company's CEO.

President Donald Trump's executive orders, which were published on May 23, directed the government to cut down on regulations and fast-track licenses for reactors and power plants to shrink a multi-year process to 18 months.

Dan Sumner, Westinghouse interim chief executive, told the FT that the company was "uniquely positioned" to deliver the president's agenda because it had an approved reactor design, a viable supply chain and recent experience of building two of its AP1000 reactors in Georgia.

"There is active engagement with the administration, including key points of interface with the loan programs office, recognizing the importance of financing to the deployment of the model," he told the FT.

