Nokia to Invest $4 Billion on AI in the United States

Finland's Nokia said Friday it plans to invest $4 billion in research, development and production in the United States to accelerate innovation in artificial intelligence network connectivity.
The telecom equipment maker said it was announcing the investment in collaboration with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
"Our expanded investment will help strengthen the nation's capacity to deliver greater security, productivity, and prosperity through AI-optimized connectivity at scale," Nokia said in a statement.
