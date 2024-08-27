Nissan Brings Value With Its 2024 Rogue Crossover SUV

The 2024 Nissan Rogue is a well-rounded compact SUV that aims to deliver a blend of practicality, comfort, and modern technology. Nissan has continued to refine the Rogue in recent years, and the 2024 model stands as one of the top contenders in its class. Here’s a detailed review of the 2024 Nissan Rogue:

Exterior Design

The 2024 Nissan Rogue carries forward the bold and muscular design language that was introduced with its recent redesign. The exterior features sharp lines, a prominent V-motion grille, and LED headlights that give the Rogue a distinctive and modern appearance. The SUV has a somewhat squared-off stance, which not only looks robust but also translates into better interior space.

The available two-tone color options add a level of customization, allowing buyers to personalize their Rogue. The alloy wheel options range from 17 to 19 inches, and the rear design is sleek with LED taillights and a subtle spoiler, contributing to its sporty appearance. Overall, the Rogue’s exterior design balances ruggedness with a premium feel, making it appealing to a wide range of buyers.

Interior and Comfort

The interior of the 2024 Rogue is a highlight, offering a combination of high-quality materials, thoughtful design, and a spacious layout. Nissan has paid attention to detail, with soft-touch surfaces, contrast stitching, and available leather upholstery that give the cabin an upscale vibe. The Zero Gravity front seats, inspired by NASA, provide excellent comfort and support, especially on long drives.

The cabin layout is intuitive, with easy-to-reach controls and a clean, modern design. The digital instrument cluster, available as a 12.3-inch display, provides clear and customizable information to the driver. The center console features a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system in higher trims, offering crisp graphics and responsive touch controls. The system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with wireless versions available on higher trims, along with a wireless charging pad.

The 2024 Rogue also excels in passenger comfort. The rear seats are spacious, with plenty of legroom and headroom for adult passengers. The rear doors open almost 90 degrees, making it easier to load children or bulky items. Additionally, the rear seats can recline, providing a comfortable experience for passengers on long journeys.

Cargo Space and Practicality

Practicality is one of the Rogue’s strong suits. The 2024 model offers a generous 74.1 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded down, which is among the best in the compact SUV segment. Even with the rear seats up, there’s still 36.5 cubic feet of cargo room, more than enough for groceries, luggage, or outdoor gear.

The Rogue also comes with Nissan’s Divide-N-Hide cargo system, allowing for flexible storage solutions with adjustable shelves and hidden compartments. This system makes it easy to organize your belongings and maximize cargo space.

Powertrain and Performance

Under the hood, the 2024 Nissan Rogue is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine, which produces 201 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which Nissan has tuned to mimic the feel of a traditional automatic, providing smoother and more responsive acceleration.

The turbocharged engine offers a good balance of power and efficiency, making the Rogue well-suited for both city driving and highway cruising. While it may not be the most thrilling engine in its class, it is more than adequate for daily driving needs. The CVT is refined, with minimal rubber-band effect, and contributes to the Rogue's excellent fuel efficiency. Front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is available for those who need extra traction in various weather conditions.

The 2024 Rogue's handling is competent, with a well-tuned suspension that strikes a balance between comfort and agility. The steering is light but accurate, making it easy to maneuver in tight spaces. While the Rogue is not a performance-oriented SUV, it provides a comfortable and composed ride, absorbing bumps and road imperfections with ease.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the Rogue’s standout features is its fuel efficiency. The 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, paired with the CVT, delivers an EPA-estimated 30 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway for front-wheel-drive models. The all-wheel-drive version is slightly less efficient but still impressive, with estimates of 28 mpg city and 35 mpg highway. These numbers make the 2024 Rogue one of the more fuel-efficient options in the compact SUV category, ideal for those looking to save on fuel costs over time.

Technology and Infotainment

Nissan has equipped the 2024 Rogue with a suite of modern technology features aimed at enhancing both convenience and safety. The standard 8-inch infotainment screen offers a clear interface with physical knobs and buttons for volume and tuning, making it user-friendly. Higher trims come with a larger 9-inch screen, which adds features like built-in navigation and a premium Bose sound system with 10 speakers for an immersive audio experience.

The Rogue also comes with multiple USB ports, both Type-A and Type-C, ensuring that passengers can keep their devices charged. The available head-up display projects key information onto the windshield, reducing the need for the driver to take their eyes off the road. Additionally, the 360-degree camera system provides a bird’s-eye view of the vehicle, making parking and maneuvering easier.

Safety and Driver Assistance

Safety is a priority for Nissan, and the 2024 Rogue comes equipped with the brand’s Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of driver-assistance technologies. This includes:

Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection : Helps reduce or avoid collisions by automatically applying the brakes.

: Helps reduce or avoid collisions by automatically applying the brakes. Blind Spot Warning : Alerts the driver if there’s a vehicle in the blind spot during lane changes.

: Alerts the driver if there’s a vehicle in the blind spot during lane changes. Rear Cross-Traffic Alert : Warns of approaching vehicles when backing out of parking spaces.

: Warns of approaching vehicles when backing out of parking spaces. Lane Departure Warning : Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane.

: Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane. High Beam Assist: Automatically switches between high and low beams depending on traffic conditions.

Higher trims also offer Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist, a semi-autonomous driving system that combines adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping assistance to make highway driving less stressful. The ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link feature takes this a step further by using navigation data to adjust speed for upcoming curves and exits.

The Rogue has performed well in crash tests, earning top ratings from both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Pricing and Trims

The 2024 Nissan Rogue is available in several trims, each catering to different budgets and preferences:

S: The base model comes well-equipped with features like the 8-inch touchscreen, Safety Shield 360, and cloth upholstery. It offers great value for those looking for an affordable compact SUV.

The base model comes well-equipped with features like the 8-inch touchscreen, Safety Shield 360, and cloth upholstery. It offers great value for those looking for an affordable compact SUV. SV: Adds more comfort and convenience features, including a power-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, and more advanced safety features.

Adds more comfort and convenience features, including a power-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, and more advanced safety features. SL: This trim brings in luxury elements such as leather seats, a hands-free power liftgate, and the larger 9-inch touchscreen with navigation.

This trim brings in luxury elements such as leather seats, a hands-free power liftgate, and the larger 9-inch touchscreen with navigation. Platinum: The top-tier trim includes all the bells and whistles, such as quilted leather upholstery, a digital dashboard, ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link, and a panoramic sunroof.

Pricing for the 2024 Nissan Rogue starts at around $28,000 for the base S trim and can go up to $40,000 or more for the fully-loaded Platinum trim with all-wheel drive.

Conclusion

The 2024 Nissan Rogue continues to be a strong contender in the compact SUV market. With its stylish design, comfortable and tech-filled interior, ample cargo space, and advanced safety features, it ticks many of the boxes that buyers in this segment are looking for. The fuel-efficient engine and reasonable pricing further enhance its appeal. While it may not be the sportiest or most powerful option in its class, the Rogue excels in delivering a balanced and practical package that should satisfy a wide range of drivers.

_______________

Duane Pemberton is the owner of Finish Line Media, a social media marketing company and writes about things that help bring people together. Food, wine, cars and travel. He also founded Duane Paul's BBQ in 2023. A premium BBQ sauce you can find at: www.duanepaulbbq.com.