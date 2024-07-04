WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: newsweek | poll | inflation | summer vacation | prices

Newsweek Poll: Americans Can't Afford Summer Vacation

By    |   Thursday, 04 July 2024 07:57 PM EDT

A majority of American said the inflated cost of living is preventing them from taking a summer vacation, a poll released Wednesday showed.

The online survey of 2,500 eligible U.S. voters conducted June 27-28 by Redfield & Wilton Strategies on behalf of Newsweek showed that 53% said they would take a summer vacation if the cost of living weren't so high, and 44% said they have no intention of taking a vacation over the next three months.

The poll had a margin of error of +/- 1.96 percentage points.

The poll also found that 64% said the high cost of living has affected their vacation planning, with 55% saying they're traveling to a less expensive destination, 45% saying they are taking a shorter trip than usual, 30% saying they are paying less for a hotel or accommodations, and 25% saying they are taking a different mode of transportation.

Only 4% said the high cost of living hasn't affected their travel plans.

"Life has gotten a lot more expensive in recent years, which is why so many people are struggling to afford vacations," Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate, told Newsweek.

Although inflation has dropped to 3.3% from a high of 9.1% in June 2022 under President Joe Biden, consumer prices have risen 20% since Biden took office, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
A majority of American said the inflated cost of living is preventing them from taking a summer vacation, a poll released Wednesday showed.
newsweek, poll, inflation, summer vacation, prices
228
2024-57-04
Thursday, 04 July 2024 07:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved