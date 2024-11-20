Newsmax Joins Zionists at Superstar Gala

Newsmax was well represented last Sunday night as 500 Zionists of all ages and backgrounds gathered to celebrate during the annual Superstar Gala on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at Cipriani Midtown in New York.

Honorees included Newsmax guests Former Ambassador David Friedman, introduced by Alan Dershowitz, former United Nations Ambassador Gilad Erdan and Brigadier General Amir Avivi.

Shabbos Kestenbaum was awarded the Outstanding College Ambassador Award.

The night was upbeat and optimistic with a pro-Israel President and his nominations for top cabinet positions.

Emcee and a weekend host at Newsmax’s Saturday Report, Rita Cosby, once again shared her personal stories of growing up with a father who was a Resistance fighter who was captured and sent to a German POW camp near Dresden. He escaped and was rescued by American forces. She shared new information about how other relatives helped hide Jews during the Holocaust.

Throughout the night, the audience cheered as each honoree, including real estate developer and the recipient of the Louis D. Brandeis Award, Gary Schottenstein, highlighted that part of their success through the years as been in part of their strong Zionist feelings and their relationships with National President Morton A. Klein and the Zionist Organizatino of America (ZOA).

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy also introduced Schottenstein, whom he met through their mutual friend Donald Trump, by remarking that Schottenstein saw Trump’s political potential decades earlier, remaining a staunch supporter of the President-elect throughout.

Tables of young leadership and college campus leaders joined in the festivities and activism.

Friedman discussed the importance of leadership in Israel, the United States and worldwide advocating for “One Jewish State,” highlighting times in the past when trying to break Israel apart, going back to the days of King Solomon simply doesn’t work.

The night did not go without controversy as protesters stood outside the venue on 42nd Second street for the hours the gala took place. Four young women bought tickets, passed security checks and disrupted Efram's speech. They were quickly and safely removed.

Other highlights included a letter/postcard campaign to individual IDF soldiers and participation of attendees to join the ZOA coalition slate for the World Zionist Congress. It is the parliament of the Jewish people that takes place every five years. The coalition includes over twenty organizations and public figures internationally.

Anyone can register to be a candidate by going to the Zionisticelection.org website and click delegate candidate registration, fill it in and pay the $5 registration fee. The deadline to sign up is December 19th.

Klein closed the event with optimistic thoughts and facts about the incoming executive team, including the fact that Trump was a ZOA honoree in 2022. Many in the cabinet, including former Congressman Lee Zeldin, who sent a video message, and former Governor Mike Huckabee have been past honorees as well.

ZOA has had many interactions with most of the appointees and helped many of them and their staff with background information and legislation during their tenure as congressmen or in other positions. We can also look for strong pro-Israel representation through Ambassador nominee, Congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, recently honored with the group’s Defender of Israel Award at the group’s Florida gala.

In 2017, Secretary of State nominee, Marco Rubio spoke in support of Ambassador Friedman at his nomination. According to previously published reports, Rubio explained why Friedman’s position against the creation of a Palestinian state was reasonable and rational. He has had a long history with many ZOA leaders and donors.

Klein and the ZOA staff, contributors and supporters were united in doing all they can for the new administration and continued growth of Zionist education and activism.

It was a gala night for the start of a gala new part of the American-Israeli relationship.

_______________

Cindy Grosz is an award-winning media personality, brand ambassador and Jewish activist. She is the host of “The Jewess Patriot” radio show on WGBB Radio and through Jewish Podcasts out of Jerusalem. She ran for Congress in 2020 and was a Jewish advisor for the National Coalition for Trump.