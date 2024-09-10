'MAGA Fashionista' Debuts During N.Y. Fashion Week

About a month ago, I noticed the coordinated announcement that the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America partnered with Vogue Magazine to create an event on September 6th called “Fashion For Our Future.” It was labeled as a nonpartisan event to get out the vote.

The announcement read as follows:

The future is in our fashion hands! This election year, CFDA and VogueMagazine are partnering to unite more than 1,000 designers, models, retailers, factory workers, editors, influencers, and students to join forces in a non-partisan march called Fashion For Our Future.

On the first day of New York Fashion Week — before the very first show — we use our voices to champion democracy and to encourage voter registration and voting in November.

Marchers will be outfitted in exclusive Fashion For Our Future T-shirts and dresses designed by OldNavy's design team and CFDA Member Zac Posen and “IAmAVoter” will register participants at the march and create toolkits for the fashion industry at large to encourage voter participation during fashion week and beyond.

Do Your Part: Register, Get Out And Vote!

I was surprised that major attention was paid to this from either political party. Influencers from both sides were practically quiet as well.

Perhaps Republicans were so used to being ignored or mocked that we knew what nonpartisan meant in this situation. Perhaps Democrats figured that they had this covered based on the outspoken leaders in the industry.

Finally, New York Fashion Week began and on September 6th fashion leaders like Michael Kors and Anna Wintour joined First Lady Jill Biden in Times Square for Fashion For Our Future. “I think if we raised hands, we’d know where most people are in this group,” said designer and artist Rebecca Moses, surveying the crowd in Herald Square.

It begs the question if any Trump women were asked to participate?

Vogue Magazine endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016, Joe Biden in 2020 and has put both Jill Biden and Kamala Harris on recent covers.

The First Patriotic Fashion Show

For years, I have watched the bias against Republican fashion businesses, media attention and access to prime show locations, even with superior clothing and rave reviews from where it counts the most, the profits from sales from adoring customers.

On Tuesday, September 17th, this thought will become a reality. The America First Warehouse, known as a “Museum for MAGA” has offered the building to host the first of many fashion shows for Republicans and Conservatives.

As creator of the event, the show is dedicated to the patriotic, common sense designer, fashion business, and especially the consumer. There are at least 71 million people who feel that their buying power is taken for granted. Worse, many feel they need to learn more about supporting businesses that support their values. Unfortunately, many purchase products produced by companies that are owned by leaders who donate profits to the progressive politicians and organizations they openly oppose.

For years, I was invited to some of the most coveted events during NYFW. Once the same designers realized I was conservative, they invitations were revoked. When someone told me they couldn’t do business with me because they heard complaints from their customers of my support for Republican policies and candidates, I knew I had to do something.

Because of that experience, I encourage all patriots to attend and try to feel welcome, providing they are respectful.

While some have tagged this the event for the “MAGA Fashionista,” designers will be showing pieces that can be worn daily. We are featuring multiple designers who create clothes and accessories for men and women. In addition, we will host fashion vendors and begin a nationwide program to purchase products through the America First Warehouse website online.

Newsmax hosts Alison Maloni and Cara Castronuova are among the celebrity models. Others include Emmy winning actress Martha Byrne McMahon and chapter leaders from Moms For Liberty.

Grammy winner Daniel Erbe, Billboard recording artist Lovari and artist Elena Ruseva are among the entertainers and artists participating.

The show will feature some of the expected “Trump” themed fashion. However, much of the show features garments that customers would purchase without thinking about who designed or created them.

Isn’t that what fashion should be about?

Interestingly, the overall consensus of those in the fashion industry is saying that this official fashion show season is one of the smallest and least interesting. Many are tired of being told how to vote by designers.

Now is our time.

Secure your tickets here:

www.TheAmericaFirstWarehouse.com/events

_______________

Cindy Grosz is an award-winning media personality, brand ambassador and Jewish activist. She is the host of “The Jewess Patriot” radio show on WGBB Radio and through Jewish Podcasts out of Jerusalem. She ran for Congress in 2020 and was a Jewish advisor for the National Coalition for Trump.