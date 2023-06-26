US Advances New York City Congestion Pricing Plan

The U.S. Transportation Department Monday said it has cleared another hurdle for New York City's planned congestion mitigation pricing.

The Federal Highway Administration released a Finding of No Significant Impact for the plan proposal, saying a more comprehensive environmental analysis was unnecessary.

The decision allows the plan sponsors to advance their application to the U.S. agency's Value Pricing Pilot Program that "provides transportation agencies with options to manage congestion through tolling and other pricing mechanisms."

New York has said that once in place drivers could face a traffic congestion charge between $9 and $23 a day.

Drivers entering the heart of New York City would pay the extra toll as soon as the end of thsi year under a plan aimed at reducing congestion in the country’s most congested city.

Details on the plan, known as congestion pricing, were included in an environmental assessment released Wednesday that is part of the federal regulatory process. The tolls aren't expected to be put into effect until the end of next year at the earliest, and would be the first of their kind used in the U.S. Other cities including London, Stockholm and Singapore have used similar plans.

Drivers entering Manhattan south of 60th Street would be charged electronically.

Revenue from the tolls, projected to be roughly $1 billion annually, will be used to finance borrowing to upgrade the city’s mass transit systems.

The rate structure — which likely will include a maze of discounts and exemptions — will be finalized by a six-person board.

Tolls would be higher during peak periods in general, but proposed rates would shift depending on a few factors — primarily, which discounts are given to drivers already paying tolls at bridges and tunnels entering Manhattan, and whether there is a cap on the number of times a car or truck can be tolled in one day.

For example, tolls would peak at $23 under a scenario in which cars, trucks, taxis and for-hire vehicles would be capped at one toll per day and drivers already paying tolls at seven bridges and tunnels into Manhattan would receive credits; conversely, tolls would top out at $9 in a scenario in which taxis, for-hire vehicles and trucks would have no cap on how often they could be charged and drivers at the seven crossings wouldn't receive credits.

Only one of the seven scenarios includes a credit for drivers crossing the George Washington Bridge from New Jersey in upper Manhattan. Several New Jersey lawmakers have sharply criticized the tolling plan as an unfair tax on New Jerseyans who commute to New York, since none of the money would go toward mass transit in New Jersey.

(With reporting from the Associated Press)