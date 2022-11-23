×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: new home sales | u.s. economy | interest rates | mortgages

New Home Sales Post Surprise Jump

New Home Sales Post Surprise Jump
An sign for building land stands in front of a new home construction site in Northbrook, Illinois (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Wednesday, 23 November 2022 12:08 PM EST

New home sales in the US defied expectations and rose in October, government data showed Wednesday, despite mortgage rates remaining high.

Although sales surged during the pandemic, the sector cooled with the central bank raising the benchmark lending rate multiple times this year to ease demand and tamp down soaring inflation.

But sales of new single-family houses picked up 7.5 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 632,000 in October, said the Commerce Department, despite analyst expectations of a dip as higher rates bite.

The median sales price for a new home in October rose to $493,000 as well, up from September's revised figure of $455,700.

Monthly data can be volatile, and some observers have pointed to a rush to lock in mortgage deals before rates increased further as a reason that sales surged previously.

Another factor analysts have cited is a lack of existing inventory, nudging buyers into the market for new property, supporting sales.

In October, the sales pace remained below that of the same period in 2021.

The latest figures come as the US's much bigger existing home sales market slipped for a record nine consecutive months.

"The increase in sales came despite a rise in new home prices," said Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics in an analysis.

But she noted that this reflected a shift in composition of sales, towards homes priced above the median.

"We expect sales to remain under pressure going forward as the erosion in affordability this year keeps many buyers on the sidelines," she said.

Home sales have eased "sharply" overall, added economist Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.

"Pressure is likely to persist in the near term as low inventories, still-high prices and elevated mortgage rates weigh on activity," she added in an analysis.

© AFP 2022


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
New home sales in the US defied expectations and rose in October, government data showed Wednesday, despite mortgage rates remaining high.
new home sales, u.s. economy, interest rates, mortgages
295
2022-08-23
Wednesday, 23 November 2022 12:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved