Musk's Neuralink Could Fetch $8.5B Valuation

Wednesday, 23 April 2025 02:01 PM EDT
Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink is planning to raise about $500 million at a pre-money valuation of $8.5 billion, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.