Musk's Neuralink Could Fetch $8.5B Valuation

Neuralink CEO Elon Musk (AP)

Wednesday, 23 April 2025 02:01 PM EDT

Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink is planning to raise about $500 million at a pre-money valuation of $8.5 billion, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

