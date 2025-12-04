Netflix Is the Highest Bidder for Warner Bros

Netflix has put in the highest bid among suitors for Warner Bros Discovery, a source told Reuters Thursday, upping the ante in a deal that could reshape the media industry.

The streaming giant's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery's studios and streaming unit is expected to reduce streaming costs for consumers by bundling Netflix and HBO Max, Reuters had reported on Tuesday.

Earlier on Thursday, CNBC reported that Netflix had presented a proposal consisting of 85% cash for the assets it seeks to acquire.

Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery did not immediately respond when contacted by Reuters.

Warner Bros Discovery is seeking another round of bids from suitors by the end of Thursday, according to the Wall Street Journal, after Paramount Skydance reportedly accused Warner Bros Discovery of running an unfair sale process that favors Netflix over other bidders.

Warner Bros Discovery reportedly received sweetened offers from potential bidders — Paramount, Comcast and Netflix — earlier this week after it asked them to improve on initial bids submitted in late November.

In the letter to Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Paramount's legal team raised concerns over the "fairness and adequacy" of the bidding process, citing media reports that indicate Warner Bros Discovery's management favors Netflix's proposal, CNBC reported.

David Ellison-led Paramount Skydance has requested confirmation on whether Warner Bros Discovery has formed an independent special committee of unbiased board members to evaluate offers and oversee the sale process, according to CNBC.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Paramount and Comcast did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Paramount has sought to purchase the entire company.

In October, the WBD board had turned down a roughly $60 billion bid from Paramount and subsequently launched a formal sales process.