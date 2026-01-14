Netflix Prepares All-Cash Offer for Warner Brothers

Netflix is reworking the terms of its proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery and has discussed switching to an all-cash offer for the company’s studio and streaming assets, as it seeks to push the deal past mounting political and competitive resistance, Bloomberg reports.

The revised structure is aimed at accelerating a transaction that is expected to take months to close and has become increasingly contentious, with rival bidder Paramount Skydance and several investors seeking to derail it.

Under the original agreement reached in December, Warner Bros. shareholders were to receive a mix of cash and Netflix stock.

But that equity component has become less attractive after Netflix shares have fallen roughly 25% since talks became public, dropping below the price level that would have triggered protections for Warner investors.

Netflix has already secured $59 billion in bridge financing from major banks to support the takeover and has refinanced about $25 billion into longer-term debt. Credit analysts say the streaming giant still has room to borrow more without damaging its balance sheet.

“Netflix maintains modest leverage and strong liquidity,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Stephen Flynn said, adding that the company can take on additional debt while preserving solid credit ratings.

Warner Bros. selected Netflix’s bid in early December, but Paramount Skydance has continued to press its own offer.

Paramount Chief Executive David Ellison and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison have launched a tender offer for Warner shares, guaranteed more than $40 billion in financing, and filed suit seeking more disclosure about Warner’s evaluation of Netflix’s proposal.

The group has also moved to nominate new directors in an effort to block the deal.

Warner Bros. shares rose 1.6% to $28.86 in New York trading following reports of Netflix’s revised talks, while Netflix gained 1% to $90.32.