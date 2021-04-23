Nestle Is in Talks to Acquire Nature's Bounty Owner

Nestle SA is in discussions to acquire Bountiful Co., the vitamin maker backed by KKR & Co., according to a person familiar with the matter.

An acquisition by Nestle would pre-empt a proposed initial public offering of the business, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

KKR had been planning an IPO valuing Bountiful at more than $6 billion, Bloomberg News reported in January. The company, which sells nutritional products under brands including Nature’s Bounty and Puritan’s Pride, filed registration documents for the listing earlier this month.

A deal with Nestle could be announced as soon as next week, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the discussions. Representatives for Nestle and KKR declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Bountiful didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bountiful sells a wide range of vitamins that are available in retail chains such as Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid. Supplements and vitamins are attractive targets during the pandemic, which has boosted demand for products that are advertised as helping consumers’ health and immune systems.