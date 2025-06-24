Fed's Kashkari: Central Bank in Wait-and-See Mode

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari Tuesday said that while recent inflation readings suggest disinflation is underway, the central bank is taking its time to get more clarity on whether tariffs will change that, and by how much.

"The Federal Reserve has basically been in wait and see mode, saying we need to get more clarity on how this is all playing out in the economy before we are confident on what tariffs are going to do to inflation," Kashkari told the La Crosse, Wisconsin Area Chamber of Commerce.

"We've been taking our time to try to get a sense of what's really going on before we make any dramatic changes in our policy outlook."