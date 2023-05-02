×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: morgan stanley layoffs

Morgan Stanley to Cut 3,000 Jobs in Second Quarter

Morgan Stanley to Cut 3,000 Jobs in Second Quarter
Morgan Stanley headquarters in Times Square, New York (AP)

Tuesday, 02 May 2023 05:11 AM EDT

Morgan Stanley is planning to eliminate about 3,000 jobs in the second quarter, a source told Reuters Monday, in its second round of job cuts in six months.

Slow dealmaking and a tough economic environment are prompting the investment bank to look at its headcount, the source said.

The latest move follows another quarter in which fees from the investment banking unit fell, dragging total revenue down nearly 2% to $14.5 billion.

Last month, Morgan Stanley finance chief Sharon Yeshaya had said that "expense management" was a priority given the broader market uncertainty and elevated inflation.

Wall Street's investment banks have suffered from a downturn in deals as investors grew more cautious about volatile markets and rapidly rising interest rates.

Initial public offerings have also come to a virtual standstill as startups put off market debuts until investor sentiment improves.

M&A volumes nearly halved in the first quarter from a year earlier, according to data from Dealogic.

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman had said in December that the bank would make "modest" job cuts worldwide without giving an exact number.

The bank had more than 82,000 employees as of March end and the layoff will affect nearly 4% of its staff.

Bloomberg News was the first to report about the latest job cuts.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Morgan Stanley is planning to eliminate about 3,000 jobs in the second quarter, a source told Reuters Monday, in its second round of job cuts in six months.
morgan stanley layoffs
213
2023-11-02
Tuesday, 02 May 2023 05:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved