WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: morgan | stanley | earnings

Morgan Stanley Q1 Beats on Record Equity Trading

Morgan Stanley Q1 Beats on Record Equity Trading
Morgan Stanley headquarters in New York (AP)

Friday, 11 April 2025 08:59 AM EDT

Morgan Stanley's first-quarter profit rose as its traders cashed in on market volatility that boosted client activity.

The bank Friday posted a profit of $4.3 billion, or $2.60 per share, in the three months ended March 31. That compares with a profit $3.4 billion, or $2.02 per share, a year ago.

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose hefty tariffs on major economies and the launch of China's generative AI model, DeepSeek, triggered a broad selloff across global markets.

The potential for a recession and the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's interest-rate trajectory kept investors on edge.

Market volatility fuels trading as investors rush to hedge risks, rebalance portfolios and capitalize on price swings, boosting revenue for Wall Street banks.

Morgan Stanley's total revenue rose to $17.7 billion in the first quarter versus $15.1 billion, a year ago.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Morgan Stanley's first-quarter profit rose as its traders cashed in on market volatility that boosted client activity.
morgan, stanley, earnings
138
2025-59-11
Friday, 11 April 2025 08:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved