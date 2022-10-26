×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: moderna ebola | biological vaccines | u.s. department of defense

Moderna Close to US Deal for Ebola, Biological Vaccines

Moderna Close to US Deal for Ebola, Biological Vaccines
Medical equipment for ebola or other virus pandemic (Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 12:54 PM EDT

Moderna Inc. is nearing a deal with the U.S. government to develop vaccines against a range of biological threats including Ebola, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential deal with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) would see Moderna's mRNA technology being used to develop a vaccine targeting the Ebola strain responsible for the disease's outbreak in Uganda, the report said.

Uganda declared the Ebola outbreak in September, and the disease has claimed 30 lives so far with the number of confirmed cases rising to 109.

Moderna's shot would also target the more common Zaire strain of Ebola and the related Marburg virus, the report added.

Moderna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"While the Department (of Defense) cannot discuss future awards, DoD has strategic investments focused on technologies that address the dynamic and evolving biological threat landscape, including mRNA vaccine technologies and Filoviruses," the DoD said, when asked for comment on the report.

The Bloomberg report said it was unlikely that Moderna's candidate would be ready to use in time to address the burst of cases in Uganda.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Moderna Inc. is nearing a deal with the U.S. government to develop vaccines against a range of biological threats including Ebola, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
moderna ebola, biological vaccines, u.s. department of defense
188
2022-54-26
Wednesday, 26 October 2022 12:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved