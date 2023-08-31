$46K Minimum Salary US Singles Need to Get By

The bare minimum that singles need to earn to survive in the U.S. ranges from a low of $45,906 in Mississippi to six figures in Hawaii, according to GoBankingRates.

On average, single American workers need to earn $57,200 to make ends meet, just under the average salary of $59,428 in the United States.

The 5 Most Expensive States to Be Single

State Baseline Living Wage

Hawaii $112,411 Massachusetts $87,909 California $80,013 New York $73,226 Alaska $71,570

Hawaii is the only state where a single working individual would need six figures: $112,411.

GoBanking based its analysis on Bureau of Labor Statistics data and a 50/30/20 budgeting analysis setting aside 50% of a person’s earnings for necessities, 30% for discretionary spending and 20% for savings/investments.

Since housing and necessities comprise 50% of a person’s overhead, GoBanking said, it stands to reason why New York and California are so expensive.

The 5 Least Expensive States to Be Single

State Baseline Living Wage

Mississippi $45,906 Oklahoma $46,024 Alabama $46,577 Arkansas $47,111 Kentucky $47,318



Living Wages in All 50 States