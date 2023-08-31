$46K Minimum Salary US Singles Need to Get By

The bare minimum that singles need to earn to survive in the U.S. ranges from a low of $45,906 in Mississippi to six figures in Hawaii, according to GoBankingRates.
On average, single American workers need to earn $57,200 to make ends meet, just under the average salary of $59,428 in the United States.
The 5 Most Expensive States to Be Single
State Baseline Living Wage
- Hawaii $112,411
- Massachusetts $87,909
- California $80,013
- New York $73,226
- Alaska $71,570
Hawaii is the only state where a single working individual would need six figures: $112,411.
GoBanking based its analysis on Bureau of Labor Statistics data and a 50/30/20 budgeting analysis setting aside 50% of a person’s earnings for necessities, 30% for discretionary spending and 20% for savings/investments.
Since housing and necessities comprise 50% of a person’s overhead, GoBanking said, it stands to reason why New York and California are so expensive.
The 5 Least Expensive States to Be Single
State Baseline Living Wage
- Mississippi $45,906
- Oklahoma $46,024
- Alabama $46,577
- Arkansas $47,111
- Kentucky $47,318
Living Wages in All 50 States
|
RANK
|
STATE
|
INCOME REQUIRED
|
1
|
Mississippi
|
$45,906
|
2
|
Oklahoma
|
$46,024
|
3
|
Alabama
|
$46,577
|
4
|
Arkansas
|
$47,111
|
5
|
Kentucky
|
$47,318
|
6
|
Kansas
|
$47,379
|
7
|
West Virginia
|
$47,732
|
8
|
Missouri
|
$47,771
|
9
|
Iowa
|
$48,518
|
12
|
Tennessee
|
$48,774
|
11
|
Nebraska
|
$49,009
|
10
|
Georgia
|
$49,051
|
13
|
Illinois
|
$49,372
|
14
|
Wyoming
|
$49,666
|
15
|
Indiana
|
$49,855
|
17
|
Michigan
|
$50,049
|
16
|
Louisiana
|
$50,087
|
18
|
Ohio
|
$50,157
|
19
|
Texas
|
$50,497
|
20
|
New Mexico
|
$51,214
|
21
|
Minnesota
|
$51,668
|
22
|
South Dakota
|
$52,095
|
23
|
South Carolina
|
$52,222
|
24
|
North Dakota
|
$52,807
|
25
|
Wisconsin
|
$53,122
|
26
|
North Carolina
|
$53,531
|
27
|
Pennsylvania
|
$53,838
|
28
|
Utah
|
$55,293
|
29
|
Delaware
|
$56,571
|
31
|
Montana
|
$57,056
|
30
|
Florida
|
$57,064
|
32
|
Virginia
|
$57,293
|
34
|
Nevada
|
$58,580
|
33
|
Idaho
|
$58,634
|
35
|
Colorado
|
$59,218
|
36
|
Rhode Island
|
$59,936
|
37
|
Arizona
|
$60,026
|
38
|
Maine
|
$60,862
|
39
|
New Hampshire
|
$62,935
|
40
|
Connecticut
|
$63,078
|
41
|
New Jersey
|
$64,463
|
42
|
Washington
|
$65,640
|
43
|
Oregon
|
$65,763
|
44
|
Vermont
|
$65,923
|
45
|
Maryland
|
$67,915
|
46
|
Alaska
|
$71,570
|
47
|
New York
|
$73,226
|
48
|
California
|
$80,013
|
49
|
Massachusetts
|
$87,909
|
50
|
Hawaii
|
$112,411
|
All data was collected on and up to date as of August 15, 2023.
|
Source: GOBankingRates
|
