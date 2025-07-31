Microsoft, Meta Surge, Lead $500B Jump in AI Value

Shares in artificial intelligence heavyweights Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta Platforms (META) both surged in European trading Thursday, after blowout quarterly results after-market Wednesday.

Meta shares surged 12.2% in Frankfurt after it forecast quarterly revenue well ahead of Wall Street expectations.

Microsoft shares jumped 9%, as surging Azure cloud computing revenue above analysts' expectations, showcasing the growing return on its AI bets.

The jump in shares lifted futures on Wall Street, with S&P futures up 1% and futures on the technology-heavy Nasdaq up 1.3%.

$500 BILLION RICHER

Wall Street's AI heavyweights added a combined half a trillion dollars in stock market value late Wednesday after Microsoft's and Meta Platforms' quarterly results showed massive investments in the emerging technology were paying off.

In extended trade, Microsoft jumped 8% and Meta surged 9%, with the two Magnificent Seven companies increasing their market values by $288 billion and $152 billion, respectively.

Dominant AI chipmaker Nvidia, the world's most valuable company, climbed 1%, while Amazon, which reports its results on Thursday, added over 2%.

Shares of the U.S. stock market's most valuable companies have surged in recent years as they race to dominate artificial intelligence, and their massive investments have left investors eager to see results.

Fueling the late-day enthusiasm for AI-related stocks, Meta forecast quarterly revenue well ahead of Wall Street expectations and raised the lower end of its annual capital expenditures forecast by $2 billion, driven by its high-stakes push for "superintelligence" in the heated AI race.

Microsoft also delivered a blowout quarterly report, with its Azure cloud-computing business powering revenue above Wall Street's expectations and showcasing the growing returns on its AI bets.