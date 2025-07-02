Microsoft Firing 9K More Workers, 2nd Mass Layoff of 2025

Microsoft is firing thousands of workers, its second mass layoff in months.

The tech giant began sending out layoff notices Wednesday.

The company declined to say how many people would be laid off but that it will comprise less than 4% of the workforce it had a year ago.

Microsoft employed 228,000 full-time workers as of last June, the last time it reported its annual headcount, which would be about 9,000 to 9,100 people being laid off in this latest round.

Microsoft said the cuts will affect multiple teams around the world, including its sales division and its Xbox video game business.

“We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company and teams for success in a dynamic marketplace,” it said in a statement.

However, it was unclear if Microsoft was also counting the 6,000 who were cut as part of a mass layoff announced in May.