WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: microsoft | layoffs | xbox

Microsoft Firing 9K More Workers, 2nd Mass Layoff of 2025

Microsoft Firing 9K More Workers, 2nd Mass Layoff of 2025

Wednesday, 02 July 2025 10:34 AM EDT

Microsoft is firing thousands of workers, its second mass layoff in months.

The tech giant began sending out layoff notices Wednesday.

The company declined to say how many people would be laid off but that it will comprise less than 4% of the workforce it had a year ago.

Microsoft employed 228,000 full-time workers as of last June, the last time it reported its annual headcount, which would be about 9,000 to 9,100 people being laid off in this latest round.

Microsoft said the cuts will affect multiple teams around the world, including its sales division and its Xbox video game business.

“We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company and teams for success in a dynamic marketplace,” it said in a statement.

However, it was unclear if Microsoft was also counting the 6,000 who were cut as part of a mass layoff announced in May.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Microsoft is firing thousands of workers, its second mass layoff in months. The tech giant began sending out layoff notices Wednesday. The company declined to say how many people would be laid off but that it will comprise less than 4% of the workforce it had a year...
microsoft, layoffs, xbox
150
2025-34-02
Wednesday, 02 July 2025 10:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved