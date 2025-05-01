WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: microsoft | apple | market | capitalization

Microsoft Overtakes Apple for Biggest US Market Cap

Microsoft Overtakes Apple for Biggest US Market Cap
Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, Wash., on April 4, 2025, its 50th anniversary of being in business. (Jason Redmond/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 01 May 2025 01:28 PM EDT

Apple can no longer claim to be the biggest U.S. company by market capitalization, Barron’s reports.

Microsoft now has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, according to Dow Jones Market Data, surpassing Apple’s $3.16 trillion. Nivida is third runner-up, with a valuation of $2.76 billion.

Microsoft shares soared Thursday after its financial results beat Wall Street estimates and it provided a strong outlook for AI-driven cloud growth. Year-to-date, Microsoft is up 1.9%, and as of early afternoon trading on Thursday, the stock (MSFT) was up 8.48%.

Year-to-date, Apple (AAPL) shares have declined by 15%, while its market cap has fallen by $609 billion. Wall Street analysts are worried about how the tariffs will impact the sale of Apple iPhones and tablets, which are primarily manufactured in China.

The drop in Apple’s market valuation is the largest of any company at the start of a year, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Lee Barney

Lee Barney, Newsmax’s financial editor, has been a financial journalist for 30 years, covering the economy, retirement planning, investing and financial technology.

© 2025 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Apple can no longer claim to be the biggest U.S. company by market capitalization, Barron's reports.
microsoft, apple, market, capitalization
152
2025-28-01
Thursday, 01 May 2025 01:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved