Microsoft Hires DeepMind Co-Founder to Head AI

Microsoft has hired the co-founder of Alphabet's DeepMind, Mustafa Suleyman, to head its newly formed organization called Microsoft AI, the tech giant said Tuesday.

Suleyman will join as chief executive of the venture, focused on advancing Copilot and its other consumer artificial intelligence products, and will report to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

"As part of this transition, Mikhail Parakhin and his entire team, including Copilot, Bing, and Edge; and Misha Bilenko and the GenAI team will move to report to Mustafa," stated a blog post, sharing an earlier message from Nadella to employees.

Karén Simonyan, co-founder and chief scientist of AI company Inflection will be joining the group as chief scientist.

Several members of the Inflection team have chosen to join Mustafa and Simonyan at Microsoft, according to the blog post.