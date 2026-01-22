Microsoft 365 Down for Thousands of Users

Microsoft's suite of productivity ⁠software was down for thousands of users Thursday, according to outage tracking website ‍Downdetector.com.

There were more ‍than 13,100 incidents of people reporting issues with ⁠Microsoft 365, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by ​collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted ‍errors on its platform.

Microsoft 365 was ⁠investigating a potential issue impacting multiple services, having identified a portion of service infrastructure in ⁠North America ​that ⁠is not processing traffic as expected, it ‍said on its status page ‌on X.

The actual number of affected users may differ ⁠from ​what's shown on ‍Downdetector because these reports are user-submitted.